Is an employer health clinic right for your organization?

Given rising health care costs, many employers are seeking innovative ways to reduce their health care spending while providing excellent care to their employees. Offering employees easy access to health care through an on-site or near-site health clinic can mean a healthier, more productive workforce and reduced health care costs.

Services offered at an employer clinic often include:

Diagnosis and treatment of coughs, sore throats, rashes, sinus symptoms and other common medical problems;

Support management for diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol and other chronic conditions;

Routine sports and camp physicals;

Assessment of work-related injuries; and

Immunizations and screenings.

Preventive care pays dividends

On-site and near-site health care providers tend to develop strong relationships with employees and encourage them to take control of their own health and wellness. And with easy access to preventive visits and screenings, employees can be more proactive in preventing illness, rather than simply treating it.

An on-site or near-site clinic is also a convenient way to help employees manage costly chronic medical conditions. The health care team can help employees better manage these conditions and reduce unnecessary — and expensive — trips to the hospital emergency department.

One organization that offers employer services to promote a healthy workplace is Advocate Aurora Health, one of the 10 largest not-for-profit, integrated health systems in the United States. The health system’s Employer Solutions product line includes on-site and near-site employee clinics. Nurse practitioners or physician assistants typically staff these clinics, working closely with employees’ primary care providers. They’re trained to:

Develop a care plan for each individual;

Establish medical compliance with treatment protocols;

Facilitate ongoing monitoring to encourage care adherence and engagement; and

Provide patient education and accountability.

Why establish an employer health clinic?

The most compelling benefits of establishing an on-site or near-site clinic include:

Enhancing worker productivity;

Reducing medical costs;

Creating a center of health to better integrate all health productivity efforts;

Improving access to care;

Addressing occupational health and safety needs; and

Improving quality of care.

Key questions for employers

Executive and human resources leaders considering an employer clinic should ask themselves these questions:

Who will be eligible to use the clinic – only employees or also family members?

Will employees be charged for these services? If so, how much?

Which medical services should the clinic offer?

How should the clinic be staffed and managed?

How will the costs and benefits of an employer clinic be measured?

Where will the clinic be located? On-site clinics typically require 750-1,000 square feet of space.

Should the clinic be a dedicated, on-site facility or in a shared space with other nearby employers?

Is my company big enough for an employer clinic?

In general, an employer should have at least 500 employees, concentrated in one area, with easy access to the on-site or near-site clinic location. However, smaller companies can also have success with worksite health services and programs.

One option especially attractive to smaller employers is partnering with an established near-site health clinic. For example, Advocate Aurora partners with employers to provide medical care for their employees at one of the health system’s brick-and-mortar clinics located near their workplace. This arrangement may include extended clinic hours, priority same-day appointments and other benefits to fit employees’ busy lifestyles.

To see if an employer clinic would work for your organization, check out Advocate Aurora’s Employer Solutions. Other solutions customized to your company’s culture could include wellness, occupational health, employee assistance programs (EAP), executive health programs and more.

