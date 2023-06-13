International Institute of Wisconsin names new president and CEO

Dr. Paul Trebian has been named the new president and CEO of the Milwaukee-based International Institute of Wisconsin (IIW).
IIW is a nonprofit organization that offers support services to refugees and immigrants transitioning into the community. The organization is committed to understanding cultural and ethnic diversity, launching programs that promote refugee resettlement, citizen diplomacy, and interpretation and translation.
Trebian served on IIW’s board of directors for more than eight years and held the interim president and CEO role for three months prior to his promotion.
“The commitment that I had for the IIW at the outset of serving the organization has grown exponentially since early March, and I am honored to continue leading our outstanding staff as we focus on our mission, vision, and the constituents we represent,” said Trebian in a press release. “I am appreciative of the opportunity to help the IIW grow through the provision of services to our clients throughout southeastern Wisconsin and look forward to championing our work to enhance the community.”
Trebian has more than 38 years of experience in architecture, social services, higher education, and business ownership, earning a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1986, a master's degree from UWM in 1988, an MBA from University of Phoenix in 2003 and a doctoral degree in education from University of Phoenix in 2010.