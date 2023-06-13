International Institute of Wisconsin names new president and CEO

By
Ellie Batten
-
Paul Trebian
Paul Trebian

Dr. Paul Trebian has been named the new president and CEO of the Milwaukee-based International Institute of Wisconsin (IIW). IIW is a nonprofit organization that offers support services to refugees and immigrants transitioning into the community. The organization is committed to understanding cultural and ethnic diversity, launching programs that promote refugee resettlement, citizen diplomacy, and

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR