Monday, August 15, 2022
74.3 F
Milwaukee
Inflation May Have Peaked
Inflation May Have Peaked

By Annex Wealth Management

-

Last updated on August 15th, 2022 at 02:35 pm

CPI and PPI numbers show that inflation is still hot year over year, but may have reached its peak. Markets seem to think so – both small caps and the S&P are up. What’s next? Annex Wealth Management’s Dave Spano and Derek Felske discuss.

Annex Wealth Management is an RIA (Registered Investment Advisor) not owned by a bank, brokerage firm, or insurance company. As a fiduciary, we're held to a higher legal standard to always act in the best interests of our clients and to provide unbiased professional financial services free of the conflicts of interest that are prevalent in many banks and brokerage firms.

BizTimes Milwaukee

