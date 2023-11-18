The main inflation drivers are supply chain and demand – and much of the recent inflation reduction has been driven by supply side factors. Will inflation continue to cool going forward now that the fed is having a big effect on demand? Annex Wealth Management’s Dave Spano and Brian Jacobsen discuss.
Inflation Appears To Be Cooling – Will It Continue?
-
Looking for a second opinion on your financial plan?
As a fee-only fiduciary, Annex Wealth Management must act in your best interest at all times.
Let's review where you are and where you're headed.