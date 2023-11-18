Logout
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Inflation Appears To Be Cooling – Will It Continue?
In Partnership with Annex

Inflation Appears To Be Cooling – Will It Continue?

By Annex Wealth Management

-

The main inflation drivers are supply chain and demand – and much of the recent inflation reduction has been driven by supply side factors. Will inflation continue to cool going forward now that the fed is having a big effect on demand? Annex Wealth Management’s Dave Spano and Brian Jacobsen discuss.

