Illinois developer purchases 132 acres in Kenosha County

La Grange, Illinois-based developer Becknell Industrial
has purchased 132 acres along the I-94 corridor in Kenosha County, with plans for industrial development.
The property is located at 1735 120th Avenue in Somers near the Burlington Road interchange.
“We have acquired 132 acres of Class A land with great access and superior visibility along I-94 in Somers, Wisconsin” said Matt Neumann, senior vice president of Becknell Industrial in press release. “We have worked with many municipalities across the country, and Somers has been a great partner. We look forward to delivering to our customers best-in-class industrial product in this vibrant market.”
On the site, the company plans to build Somers Logistics Center, a 795,471-square-foot speculative industrial building featuring 40-foot clear height, 148 loading docks, and 184 trailer parking spaces. Construction work is expected to begin in April and the building is expected to be complete by the end of the year. It is being marketed by Lee & Associates, according to a press release.
The site is large enough for an additional 1 million square feet or 22 acres of development. Becknell is planning a phase two development that would utilize at least some of the remaining 120 acres of its 132-acre purchase, Lee & Associates said this week.
Tom Boyle, SIOR, Principal at Lee & Associates’ Illinois office, represented Becknell Industrial in the purchase of the land from a private owner.