Illinois developer purchases 132 acres in Kenosha County

Spec industrial building construction work to begin in April

Cara Spoto
Becknell Industrial has purchased 132 along Interstate 94 in Kenosha County, with plans to construct a spec industrial building. (Rendering courtesy of Lee & Associates)
La Grange, Illinois-based developer Becknell Industrial has purchased 132 acres along the I-94 corridor in Kenosha County, with plans for industrial development. The property is located at 1735 120th Avenue in Somers near the Burlington…

Cara Spoto
