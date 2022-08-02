I Bonds, Pension Benefits, Individual Stocks, & Putting Off Retirement

Annex Wealth Management’s Sarah Kyle and Randy Winkler, CFP® answer several Ask Annex questions:

“With inflation, I’m seeing more about I bonds. What do I need to know?” -Don

“When it comes to pensions, are there rules of thumb when considering single-life benefits or joint and survivor benefits?” -Paula

“I’m only in mutual funds or ETFs, and they seem to fit my needs. I hear and read so much about investors and individual stocks. What am I missing?” -Steven

“Are people putting off retirement because of the recent stock market volatility?” -Anonymous