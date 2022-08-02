I Bonds, Pension Benefits, Individual Stocks, & Putting Off Retirement

Annex Wealth Management’s Sarah Kyle and Randy Winkler, CFP® answer several Ask Annex questions:
“With inflation, I’m seeing more about I bonds. What do I need to know?” -Don
“When it comes to pensions, are there rules of thumb when considering single-life benefits or joint and survivor benefits?” -Paula
“I’m only in mutual funds or ETFs, and they seem to fit my needs. I hear and read so much about investors and individual stocks. What am I missing?” -Steven
“Are people putting off retirement because of the recent stock market volatility?” -Anonymous
Talk With Annex Wealth Management
Have questions about financial and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, investment management, insurance assessment, 401(k) plans for business, tax preparation and planning or other topics? Annex Wealth Management is here to help.
Annex Wealth Management is an RIA (Registered Investment Advisor) not owned by a bank, brokerage firm, or insurance company. As a fiduciary, we're held to a higher legal standard to always act in the best interests of our clients and to provide unbiased professional financial services free of the conflicts of interest that are prevalent in many banks and brokerage firms.