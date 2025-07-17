Wisconsin unemployment rate down slightly in June

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate decreased by a tenth of a point to 3.2% in June, according to the latest data released by the state Department of Workforce Development.

However, the state also saw its labor force participation rate decline by two tenths to 65.1%, a 0.8 percentage point drop from a year ago.

Both rates remain better than the national figures, which are at 4.1% for unemployment and 62.3% for labor force participation.

Wisconsin also saw the addition of 2,200 private sector jobs during the month, led primarily by the service sectors.

Arts, entertainment and recreation in particular added 3,900 jobs and accommodation and food service added 1,000. Retail trade added another 1,800 positions.

Those gains were offset by the loss of 3,600 jobs in professional and business services.

Within goods producing sectors, construction added 2,100 jobs while manufacturing lost 1,400 jobs.