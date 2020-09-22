How to travel with medication

Packing your suitcase for out-of-state travel prompts a range of emotions that span from excitement to last-minute panic … do you have everything you need?

In all the excitement, sometimes the details of packing your prescription medications gets overlooked. Prescription laws, regarding what is allowed, may differ from state to state.

In addition, airlines may have their own policies regarding flying with medications.

Although your travel plans may be on hold for a while, we want to make sure you’re all set for your next adventure. Here are some tips to help you prepare your medications.

Pack medications first

Your medications are your most important luggage. While packing medications stored at room temperature is as simple as finding room in your carry-on bag or purse, you will need a plan for refrigerated medication. The best way to travel with refrigerated medication is to have a small cooler with ice packs handy on the day of your travel into which you can place the prescriptions.While traveling, do not store medications in the car, especially during winter and summer months. The potency of medications can be affected by extreme hot or cold temperatures. Organize and confirm that you have enough medication for the entire trip and at least a week extra for unexpected delays.

Refill medications locally before traveling

If you find that you do not have enough medication for the entire trip (plus a reserve), ask your pharmacy for a refill.If the pharmacy states that the prescription is too early to refill, ask your pharmacist to call for a vacation override. This will ensure you have enough medication before you leave and should limit any refilling needed at your destination.

Find a destination pharmacy to fill your prescriptions

Sometimes filling a prescription away from home is unavoidable. In preparation, research pharmacy locations and phone numbers near your destination. Call and speak to the pharmacist practicing in the state that you’re visiting to ask questions about how to fill an out-of-state prescription.For example, are out-of-state prescriptions allowed? Do they allow paper prescriptions from out-of-state prescribers to be filled? Are prescriptions for controlled substances fillable from out-of-state prescribers? Unexpected situations arise. Being informed of the basic prescription laws of the state you are visiting can avoid stress and added expense.