Historic Schuster Mansion to be put up for auction

The historic Schuster Mansion, located at 3209 W. Wells St. in Milwaukee’s Concordia neighborhood, will be put up for sale at auction by Beth Rose Real Estate and Auctions.

Built by tobacco industrialist George J. Schuster in 1891, the home was restored by current owners Laura Sue and Rick Mosier who have been operating it as a bed-and-breakfast.

The couple reportedly spent $1 million on renovations, work that included replacing all 110 windows, adding hand-stenciled wallpaper, and installing a Victorian garden costing $200,000.

The auction is taking place online. The deadline for bids is noon central standard time on Dec. 17.

“When we bought the mansion 15 years ago, we were determined to preserve the style and details of this property for future generations and it has been our passion to do so,” said Laura Sue Mosier in a press release. “Now it is time to hand over the keys to this piece of history to a new innkeeper. We are offering our unique bed-and-breakfast as a turnkey business, including the mansion’s furnishings, fixtures, equipment, and recipes.”

Designed by the prominent architectural firm of Crane & Barkhausen for tobacco industrialist George J. Schuster in 1891, and built in the German Renaissance style, the house is listed on the neighborhood, city, national and state Registers of Historic Places. It is constructed of red sandstone, red brick, and has red terracotta accents. One of the few remaining historic mansions on Milwaukee’s near west side, it stands three stories high, and its roof line features conical turrets, gables, and towering ornamental chimneys.

Known locally as “The Wells Street Red Castle,” the home has seven guest rooms, some of which are suites. As a bed and breakfast and event space it has become a popular destination for high tea lovers as well as wedding parties and bridal showers, according to a press release.

The first floor houses a ladies’ parlor, formal dining room, library, sunlit conservatory, and a gentleman’s’ parlor, which has been converted into a gift shop. The property also includes a 1,200-square-foot private quarters for the inn keeper.