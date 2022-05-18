Historic home on Milwaukee’s East Side sells for more than $2 million

The 127-year-old Jackson Kemper House at 2006 E. Lafayette Place in the North Point South Historic District on Milwaukee’s East Side has been sold for $2.08 million, according to state records.

Dubbed the “House on the Hill,” the limestone High American Gothic home was constructed in 1895 for local lawyer Jackson Bloodgood Kemper. It sits perched just above Lafayette Hill with views of Lake Michigan. Bloodgood Kemper was the grandson of Jackson Kemper, who became the first missionary bishop of the Episcopal Church in the U.S., and later founded Nashotah House and Racine College.

The 6,556-square-foot, 6-bedroom. 4.5-bathroom home was sold by Robert L. Milukay, who worked as an executive vice president of marketing for the Miller Brewing Company and was purchased by an limited liability company registered to Milwaukee-area spine surgeon Thomas J. Perlewitz, according to state records.