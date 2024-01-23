Logout
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
"He thinks he's JFK"
Ron DeSantis dropping out of the presidential election leads the podcast, but Dan O’Donnell and Dave Spano also wonder what the Kamala Harris/Gavin Newsom dynamic might mean for the Democrats. Speaking of the election, are we better off than 4 years ago? Dan’s been doing some research and drops some knowledge regarding the impact of inflation.

