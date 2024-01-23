Ron DeSantis dropping out of the presidential election leads the podcast, but Dan O’Donnell and Dave Spano also wonder what the Kamala Harris/Gavin Newsom dynamic might mean for the Democrats. Speaking of the election, are we better off than 4 years ago? Dan’s been doing some research and drops some knowledge regarding the impact of inflation.
“He thinks he’s JFK”
-
Looking for a second opinion on your financial plan?
As a fee-only fiduciary, Annex Wealth Management must act in your best interest at all times.
Let's review where you are and where you're headed.