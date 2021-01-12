Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County CEO leaving for new nonprofit role

Michael Crowley, the chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County, has stepped down from his role to take a position with the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin.

The organization said Crowley’s last day is Jan. 15. Sara Clark, director of operations Habitat Waukesha, has been named acting CEO.

“I’m honored and excited for the opportunity to help Habitat Waukesha become a household name in the community,” Clark said. “As a homeowner myself, I understand the urgent need for affordable housing in Waukesha County.”

Crowley has led Habitat since April 2019. Prior to that, he spent 32 years in the manufacturing industry, including 23 years at Midland Plastics, Inc. in New Berlin. He has also served as a Waukesha County Board supervisor since 2012.

“We are saddened Mike is leaving Habitat Waukesha, we are fortunate for his leadership during his time with the organization,” said Aaron Melnarik, president of the board of directors. “Over the past two years, Mike has worked hard to strengthen our affiliate and help us fulfill our mission of providing affordable homeownership in Waukesha County. He leaves our affiliate in the strong and capable hands of Sara Clark, who we are confident will build upon that success.”