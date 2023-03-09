Greater Milwaukee Urban League sponsors launch of online community for women of color

The Greater Milwaukee Urban League announced this week that it will sponsor Leaders LeadUp, a new online social community and learning platform for women of color in the region.

“Greater Milwaukee Urban League is dedicated to providing and supporting opportunities that empower communities and change lives,” Eve Hall, president and CEO of the Greater Milwaukee Urban League, said in a press release. “We are thrilled to partner with Leaders LeadUp to kick off this important platform and the support it gives to women pursuing opportunities and excellence.”

Although Leaders LeadUp is directed at helping women of color navigate the workplace, the leadership development platform also provides training and insight for employers to increase their sponsorship and empathy for women, underrepresented groups, and all people of color. Training courses will be open to all and include categories such as branding and marketing, entrepreneur training, event management and health and wellness.

Leaders LeadUp was founded by Janette M. Braverman, founder and CEO of Leaders Leaving Legacies, LLC, a consulting firm focused on leadership development and technology solutions.

“Leaders LeadUp is a platform to uplift, support, and amplify the talents and voices of amazing women of color and underrepresented groups,” said Braverman. “It was designed to connect women of color with some of the most successful executives and entrepreneurs around the world.”

The platform will be launched Friday, March 24, at 5:30 p.m. at the University Club of Milwaukee, 924 E. Wells St.