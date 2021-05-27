Greater Milwaukee Committee president Julia Taylor to retire

Julia Taylor, president of the Greater Milwaukee Committee, announced today to the GMC board of directors her plans to retire by the end of the year.

Taylor has served as leader of the GMC for almost two decades and says she will continue to reside in the Milwaukee area.

“I have greatly valued my time leading the GMC and being a part of the broader community here in the greater Milwaukee area and throughout the state of Wisconsin,” Taylor said. “Our community has made significant advances on many fronts. While there are challenges that remain, there are also many initiatives and organizations in addition to a new generation of smart and dedicated leaders in place to keep southeast Wisconsin moving forward.”

The GMC is made up of almost 200 of the top CEOs and leaders of major business, industry, financial institutions, law firms, educational institutions in the metro Milwaukee area. It is dedicated to improving the civic life and economy of southeastern Wisconsin.

GMC board chairman Greg Marcus, president and CEO of the Marcus Corp., announced today that he would be appointing a special committee to conduct a national search for Taylor’s successor.

“We want to thank Julia for bringing so much positive change and achievement to the GMC over the past two decades,” said Marcus. “Her announcement gives us ample time to find a successor and to manage a smooth transition in leadership.

“Since taking the reins of the GMC, Julia has helped bring greater diversity to our membership and our board and has involved the GMC much more deeply into the improvement of all parts of Milwaukee,” said Marcus. “We have greater numbers of women and minorities serving in leadership roles and the GMC is having a much greater impact in neighborhoods, education and economic development at the most basic levels.”