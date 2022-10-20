Gateway Technical College names new president

The board of trustees for Racine-based Gateway Technical College has named Ritu Raju as its new president. Raju has 18 years of experience in higher education, most recently as vice president for academic affairs at…

Raju has 18 years of experience in higher education, most recently as vice president for academic affairs at Tarrant County College’s northeast campus in Hurst, Texas, a position she’s held since 2020. Prior to that, she served as dean for advanced manufacturing at Houston Community College in Houston.

“I am very excited and very humbled to be able to come to this community to learn, serve and grow with each one of you,” Raju said. “I look forward to interacting with every member of the Gateway community.”

Raju will begin her duties on Jan. 5. She will replace retiring president Bryan Albrecht

Albrecht began his Gateway career in 2003, was named interim president in 2005 and full-time president in 2006. He is the second-longest serving president in the Wisconsin Technical College System.

“Today we thank Dr. Bryan Albrecht for his 16 years of service as president of Gateway Technical College,” said Gateway Board of Trustees chairperson Rebecca Matoska-Mentink. “Through your vision, we have witnessed the transformation of our college community.

Gateway Technical College is part of the Wisconsin Technical College System and serves Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties.