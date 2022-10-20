Gateway Technical College names new president

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Ritu Raju
The board of trustees for Racine-based Gateway Technical College has named Ritu Raju as its new president. Raju has 18 years of experience in higher education, most recently as vice president for academic affairs at…

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

