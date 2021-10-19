Former Wisconsin basketball player named Bucks’ radio analyst

Former University of Wisconsin basketball player Ben Brust will be the radio analyst for Milwaukee Bucks home games on WTMJ Radio and the statewide Bucks Radio Network, the team announced today.

Brust will join new Bucks play-by-play radio announcer Dave Koehn in the booth for games at Fiserv Forum this season. Brust replaces Dennis Krause, who served as Bucks radio analyst for many years.

Brust was a member of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team from 2010-14, which reached the Final Four in his senior year.

Brust currently co-hosts a local sports talk radio show, “Scalzo and Brust,” from 4-6 p.m. each weekday on 94.5 FM ESPN Milwaukee and 100.5 FM ESPN Madison. He’s also served as a television color analyst and studio analyst for college basketball games on the Big Ten Network since 2017.