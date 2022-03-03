Former spine surgeon sells Pewaukee lakefront mansion for $4.76 million

The Pewaukee lakefront mansion of a former Milwaukee spine surgeon convicted of health care fraud has sold for $4.76 million.

Cully White sold the home, located at W278 N2771 Rocky Point Road in the city of Pewaukee, on Feb. 14 to John Labonte, trustee of the Labonte Family Trust, according to state records. The 8,187-square-foot home has five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms.

The real estate agent who handled the transaction, Jeanne Jaskolski of Mahler Sotheby’s International Realty, declined to comment on the deal.

Attempts to reach White, who surrendered his medical license around the time of the fraud case, were unsuccessful, as were attempts to contact the buyer.

Situated on 1.4 acres, the home was last assessed at just under $3.5 million in 2021, according to Waukesha County property tax records.

White, now 53, was a Milwaukee neurosurgeon when he was indicted in 2013 on charges that he paid another doctor to fake reports so he could over-bill insurance companies. He voluntarily surrendered his state medical license earlier that year following complaints of substandard surgeries going back close to a decade.

According to a 2014 report by The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, federal prosecutors stated that White, who they estimated made $10 million a year completing hundreds of back surgeries, profited roughly $82,000 from the fraud scheme.

He was sentenced in April 2014 to six months in prison and six months on house arrest, as well as two years of supervision.

Experts at the time said it would be possible for White to reapply for a medical license at some point, but that it would be a difficult prospect.