A former Pick ‘n Save store building in New Berlin that recently became home to the state’s first VASA Fitness location has been sold for $12.6 million, according to state records. The 66,893-square-foot building was…

A former Pick ‘n Save store building in New Berlin that recently became home to the state’s first A former Pick ‘n Save store building in New Berlin that recently became home to the state’s first VASA Fitness location has been sold for $12.6 million, according to state records. The 66,893-square-foot building was sold by a Colorado investor, and purchased by Spirit Realty , a Dallas, Texas-based real estate investment company, that has leased commercial properties to major retail chains, like Home Depot, Dollar Tree, Lifetime Fitness and Church’s Chicken. Denver-based VASA Fitness more than 50 locations, including the recently-opened New Berlin location.