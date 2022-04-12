Former Fisher Barton CEO named president and CEO of Tailored Label Products

Menomonee Falls-based Tailored Label Products
, a manufacturer of high-performance labels, tags, and die-cut adhesives, announced that Igor Zelenovskiy
has been named the company’s president and chief executive officer.
Zelenovskiy replaced Jeff Kerlin
, who is now chief operating officer Sterling Lawyers.
Zelenovskiy was president and CEO of Watertown-based Fisher Barton from 2016 to 2020 and was president of the company’s technology center from 2014-16.
Before than he was global director of new product development for Rexnord Corp., where he worked for four years. He also worked for Komatsu Mining for four years and for Rockwell Automation for nine years.
“We are excited to have him on board, and are confident Igor’s experience and leadership will continue to drive our growth expansion,” said Todd Bence, co-founder and chairman of the board of Tailored Label Products.