Former Fisher Barton CEO named president and CEO of Tailored Label Products

Andrew Weiland
Igor Zelenovskiy
Menomonee Falls-based Tailored Label Products, a manufacturer of high-performance labels, tags, and die-cut adhesives, announced that Igor Zelenovskiy has been named the company’s president and chief executive officer. Zelenovskiy replaced Jeff Kerlin, who is now…

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Weiland is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, and son, Zachary. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys coaching his son’s youth baseball and basketball teams.

