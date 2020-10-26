Financial wellness for employees to maximize productivity, minimize financial stress

People don’t forget their money worries just because they’re on the clock. The financial stress your employees bring to work affects your company’s bottom line and puts a damper on employee engagement.

Think about your strong performers whose financial struggles – for example, chronic car problems – are the only thing holding them back. Or the lost productivity when someone can’t focus because they’re distracted by personal financial concerns.

Financial wellness is a critical, yet often overlooked, employee benefit that helps keep your workplace competitive and your workforce sharp.

Financial Wellness for Employees by Summit is a free, flexible, easy-to-administer program for companies who understand the importance of overall employee well-being. It can be customized per employer to deliver top-notch financial education to employees in groups during work hours or individually during off hours.

Employees can access online, on-demand money management tools on their own time (ideal for shift workers) or schedule appointments for financial coaching. To make it easy to implement, Summit provides communications to share with employees. And because the program is designed to accommodate a range of workplaces, it’s available in Spanish, too.

Partner with Summit for nationally recognized financial education that will help your employees face their financial realities with confidence and boost performance throughout your organization.

FINANCIAL STRESS IS COSTLY 58% OF EMPLOYEES SAY IT INTERFERES WITH THEIR FOCUS AND PRODUCTIVITY AT WORK

EMPLOYEES WANT FINANCIAL WELLNESS 3 IN 4 EMPLOYEES SAY THESE BENEFITS ARE IMPORTANT FOR AN EMPLOYER TO OFFER