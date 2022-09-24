While the markets anticipated another 75 basis point hike in the Fed Funds rate, some analysts were surprised to hear the Fed revise its projections for a rougher 2023. Can both GDP and unemployment rise in 2023? Annex Wealth Management’s Mark Beck and Jason Cooper discuss.
Fed Projections Aren’t A Soft Landing
-
Talk With Annex Wealth Management
Have questions about financial and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, investment management, insurance assessment, 401(k) plans for business, tax preparation and planning or other topics? Annex Wealth Management is here to help.
Annex Wealth Management is an RIA (Registered Investment Advisor) not owned by a bank, brokerage firm, or insurance company. As a fiduciary, we're held to a higher legal standard to always act in the best interests of our clients and to provide unbiased professional financial services free of the conflicts of interest that are prevalent in many banks and brokerage firms.