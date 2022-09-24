Logout
Subscribe
Login
Saturday, September 24, 2022
52.5 F
Milwaukee
Login
Become an Insider
Logout
HomeWealth Management Learning CenterFed Projections Aren't A Soft Landing
In Partnership with AnnexSponsored Content

Fed Projections Aren’t A Soft Landing

By Annex Wealth Management

-

While the markets anticipated another 75 basis point hike in the Fed Funds rate, some analysts were surprised to hear the Fed revise its projections for a rougher 2023. Can both GDP and unemployment rise in 2023? Annex Wealth Management’s Mark Beck and Jason Cooper discuss.

Talk With Annex Wealth Management

Have questions about financial and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, investment management, insurance assessment, 401(k) plans for business, tax preparation and planning or other topics? Annex Wealth Management is here to help.

Call (262) 800-5719

Email Us

Visit Our Site

Annex Wealth Management is an RIA (Registered Investment Advisor) not owned by a bank, brokerage firm, or insurance company. As a fiduciary, we're held to a higher legal standard to always act in the best interests of our clients and to provide unbiased professional financial services free of the conflicts of interest that are prevalent in many banks and brokerage firms.

Copyright ©2022 BizTimes Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee