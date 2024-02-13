After a quick Superbowl discussion, Dave Spano and Dan O’Donnell pivot to AI, the Magnificent Seven, fear of missing out on the S&P 500’s run and what is next for the Fed and rate cuts. Dave points out that most economists will tell you to fear the rate cut. He explains why.
Most economists will tell you: Fear the rate cut.
