Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Most economists will tell you: Fear the rate cut.
Most economists will tell you: Fear the rate cut.

By Annex Wealth Management

-

After a quick Superbowl discussion, Dave Spano and Dan O’Donnell pivot to AI, the Magnificent Seven, fear of missing out on the S&P 500’s run and what is next for the Fed and rate cuts. Dave points out that most economists will tell you to fear the rate cut. He explains why.

