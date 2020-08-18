Eppstein Uhen principal Jerry Bruscato dies at 64

G. Charles “Jerry” Bruscato, a principal at Milwaukee-based Eppstein Uhen Architects, died last week at age 64, following a battle with cancer.

Bruscato joined EUA as project architect in 1997, and was involved in numerous projects such as the Milwaukee Intermodal Station and Bayshore Town Center. He eventually became a principal and shareholder with the firm, and was involved with a number of studios.

In 2005, Burscato was tapped to lead EUA’s emerging health care studio, and was the project manager for the Ascension (formerly Wheaton Franciscan) St. Joseph Outpatient Center in Wauwatosa. According to a news release, that project was instrumental in establishing the firm’s health care studio, and it started a more-than 15-year relationship with the client.

After leading the health care studio for a decade, Bruscato became implementation practice leader for the firm. He spent recent years focusing on quality control across all markets. He transitioned into semi-retirement in recent years, although he remained engaged in projects for EUA.

“Those who were touched by Jerry know what a tenacious and dedicated architect he was; he was an instrumental member of our firm as well as a trusted and valued friend and mentor in the field throughout the entire duration of projects,” Rich Tenessen, president and principal of EUA, said in the release. “Jerry was a consummate architect; he was always working, exploring technically complex details and his head was always in the game. While often behind the scenes, Jerry played a key role in building EUA to the firm we are today and influenced countless projects and people.”

Bruscato was born in 1956 in Chicago. He graduated from the UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture. He had a lifelong interest in trains, and was an avid collector and modeler, according to an online obituary. His family will also remember him for his annual Christmas parties featuring his vintage 1960s aluminum tree.

Bruscato requested all donations be made to the Eppstein Uhen Foundation.