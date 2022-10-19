Estate near Burlington sold for $4.4 million

A 174-acre residential estate located about four miles southwest of Burlington in the Town of Lyons has sold for $4.4. million, according to state records.

The buyers were David and Maria Klesmith. The couple’s address is listed as the same address as the property.

The property includes a 3,600-square-foot renovated farmhouse that was originally built in 1890, according to a property listing, as well as a swimming pool and pool house and a number of out buildings. Those buildings are located at the end of a long cobblestone driveway.

The main house includes three bedrooms, and three full bathrooms. There is also a small pond located toward the back of the property, which is located about eight miles east of Lake Geneva.

The sellers were Alan K. Willetts and Susan A. Pritz of Georgia.