Estate near Burlington sold for $4.4 million

By
Cara Spoto
-
A 174-acres residential estate situated about four miles southwest of Burlington in the Town of Lyons has sold for $4.4. million. (Photo Courtesy of Geneva Lakefront Realty)

A 174-acre residential estate located about four miles southwest of Burlington in the Town of Lyons has sold for $4.4. million, according to state records.

The buyers were David and Maria Klesmith. The couple’s address is listed as the same address as the property.

The property includes a 3,600-square-foot renovated farmhouse that was originally built in 1890, according to a property listing, as well as a swimming pool and pool house and a number of out buildings. Those buildings are located at the end of a long cobblestone driveway.

The main house includes three bedrooms, and three full bathrooms. There is also a small pond located toward the back of the property, which is located about eight miles east of Lake Geneva.

The sellers were Alan K. Willetts and Susan A. Pritz of Georgia.

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

