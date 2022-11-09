Downer Avenue BID names new executive director

The board of directors of the Historic Downer Avenue Business Improvement District #41, has voted to hire Shorewood Business Improvement District executive director Janet Henning as their new executive director. “We are thrilled to welcome Janet and her talents to our beloved Historic Downer Avenue family,” Michael DeMichele, Downer Avenue Board president, and president of

