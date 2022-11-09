Downer Avenue BID names new executive director

The board of directors of the Historic Downer Avenue Business Improvement District #41, has voted to hire Shorewood Business Improvement District executive director Janet Henning as their new executive director. “We are thrilled to welcome Janet and her talents to our beloved Historic Downer Avenue family,” Michael DeMichele, Downer Avenue Board president, and president of DeMichele Company in a Wednesday press release. “Her experience and attention to detail is particularly exciting and we enter the post-pandemic era poised for continued growth and renewal on the street.” Henning’s background includes event planning, strategic development, communications, and business leadership. In addition to her experience at the Shorewood BID, where she will continue to serve, Henning’s background includes positions at Northwestern Mutual, FIS (formerly Metavante) and local non-profits. She also previously ran a consulting business. She succeeds Emily McElwee, who had served as the Downer Avenue BID’s executive director for just over a year. “I look forward to propelling the Downer BID forward and continuing to build on the strengths previously created with the businesses and residents,” said Henning.