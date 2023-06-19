Coffee Break: Tim Stewart

President and managing partner
DeWitt LLP
13845 Bishops Drive, Suite 300, Brookfield
Dewittllp.com
Tim Stewart took over as president and managing partner of DeWitt LLP in January 2021. He now spends around 75% of his time on firm business and 25% on client work. “It’s never a simple, smooth 75-25 split in a day,” Stewart said. “It’s very much driven by clients and what’s happening on a day-to-day basis at the firm.”
During the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was plenty of billable hour work to do, but Stewart began to realize “my passion for billable hour work had waned.” His role leading the firm now allows him to apply lessons learned from helping clients and to work to bring new business in via coffees, lunches and one-on-one meetings. “That’s the part of the job I really like, as a lawyer, doing the business development.”
Stewart likes to have breakfast meetings at Sweet Diner in the Third Ward. He also likes going to the Northwestern Mutual Commons, which he described as “a hidden gem” that “is open to the public, has a Starbucks and about a thousand comfortable chairs, and is a great place to get some work done or meet up with someone for coffee.”
He serves on the board of the United Performing Arts Fund, something that stems back to his kids’ involvement at First Stage theater and seeing “what an amazing place the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center is in terms of acceptance and in terms of kindness and laughter.” Stewart said he often reminds young attorneys their volunteer work “should be something you really do care about, something you would do in your spare time regardless of any ancillary relationship or business benefit.”
Stewart typically makes his own coffee at home. “I take it with a splash of cream. I have a big red Yeti and put 20 ounces of coffee and a splash of cream, and it’s hot, not iced.”