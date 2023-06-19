Coffee Break: Tim Stewart

By
BizTimes Staff
-

President and managing partner DeWitt LLP 13845 Bishops Drive, Suite 300, Brookfield Dewittllp.com Tim Stewart took over as president and managing partner of DeWitt LLP in January 2021. He now spends around 75% of his time on firm business and 25% on client work. “It’s never a simple, smooth 75-25 split in a day,” Stewart

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR