City issues RFP for Walker’s Point parcel in Freshwater Plaza

The city of Milwaukee has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for an 88,758-square-foot lot immediately to the south of Cermak Fresh Market at Barclay and East Greenfield Streets.

The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee called the site “a high profile site at the gateway to the thriving Harbor District” in announcing the RFP on Thursday.

The Harbor District area has been growing momentum with new development and investment in the area and is home to many of the city’s industrial employers and marine businesses, including Komatsu Mining Corporation, Michels, The DeLong Company, the announcement states.

The RDA is asking $1.9 million for the site and is seeking a “residential project that supports development in the surrounding area” with a ground floor that “activates” the water features along Greenfield Avenue. The RACM is not requiring retail on the first floor, but “a space available for community use is encouraged,” the RFP states. RACM is encouraging proposal that includes affordable housing units, especially those with two or more bedrooms that would target low-income renters.

The parcel, which has an address of 200 East Greenfield Avenue, is the final large development site in the recently developed Freshwater Plaza with developable dimensions of approximately 180 feet by 380 feet for 68,400 Square Feet. The south 40 feet of the lot is reserved by easement for a water feature along East Greenfield Avenue. It is zoned PD (planned development), allowing for a variety of high-density compatible uses, including residential, office, commercial and retail.

Proposals are due to the RDA by 5 p.m. Aug. 11.