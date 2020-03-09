City Forward Collective awarded DWD grant to recruit, train 140 new teachers in Milwaukee

Milwaukee nonprofit organization City Forward Collective was awarded a $500,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development to recruit, train and mentor 140 new teachers in the city.

The DWD’s Wisconsin Fast Forward grant will support the nonprofit’s Emerging Educators program to place teacher recruits throughout Milwaukee Public Schools, at Carmen Schools of Science and Technology, Milwaukee Academy of Science and other Milwaukee schools.

While in the program, participants will earn degrees leading to teacher certification at either Alverno University or Viterbo University.

City Forward Collective, which launched in 2019 out of the merger of Milwaukee nonprofits Partners Advancing Values in Education (PAVE) and Schools That Can Milwaukee, provides support and resources for all school types, including district, charter and private.

“The Wisconsin Fast Forward program is investing in our teachers and our students,” said DWD secretary Caleb Frostman. “Wisconsin is facing unprecedented teacher shortages and these grants will help alleviate this issue in low-income and urban school districts where Wisconsin teacher shortages are most concerning.”

DWD also granted $500,000 to the Urban League of Greater Madison in support of a program that will recruit and train 32 newly licensed teachers in the Madison Metropolitan School District and Verona Area School District.