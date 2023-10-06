Centers for Independence names new CEO

Milwaukee-based nonprofit Centers for Independence, a disability services and support organization, has selected Leif Elsmo as its new chief executive officer, following the retirement announcement of outgoing CEO Teri Zywicki one year ago.
“The board has been very engaged in the search process and implemented a disciplined approach to identify a diverse pool of strong candidates from around the country,” said Zywicki.
Elsmo previously served as the executive director for community & external affairs, at UChicago Medicine (UCM) – The University of Chicago Medical Center.
“Lief brings significant experience to the position with a deep understanding of health care and public policy, as well as strong community networking and outreach skills,” Zywicki added. “I’m confident he will build on what we have accomplished to date and exponentially move us forward in our effort to achieve health equity among the diverse populations we serve.”
Zywicki has begun a period of transition to Elsmo that will run through the end of the year.
“During my tenure at CFI, we have been able to coalesce around a set of values and a singular vision that has guided our work and allowed us to focus on what we do best,” said Zywicki. “This approach has brought the leadership, the board and the staff together as an organization.”