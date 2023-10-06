Centers for Independence names new CEO

Lief Elsmo taking over role from outgoing CEO Teri Zywicki

By
Cara Spoto
-
Lief Elsmo, Centers for Independence CEO

Milwaukee-based nonprofit Centers for Independence, a disability services and support organization, has selected Leif Elsmo as its new chief executive officer, following the retirement announcement of outgoing CEO Teri Zywicki one year ago. “The board has been very engaged in the search process and implemented a disciplined approach to identify a diverse pool of strong

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR