CBD store purchases its Walker’s Point building

Canni Hemp Company, a cannabidiol (CBD) and hemp specialty store in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood, announced that it has purchased the 2,000-square-foot building that it occupies at 810 S. 5th St.

Milwaukee musician Colin Plant, the founder and CEO of Canni Hemp Company, bought the 132-year-old building from David Herro. The deal closed on Friday, Jan. 28.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The property has an assessed value of $247,200, according to city records.

During the last three years Plant has made numerous improvements to the outdoor space behind the building. According to a news release, Plant is “looking for ways to modify the space to benefit his neighborhood.” Especially during the warmer months, he plans to transform the property’s outdoor space into a destination for the community to come together.

“I want to continue to find new ways to contribute to the neighborhood and support the people living in my community,” said Plant. “We want to benefit our company, the local residents, as well as neighboring businesses.”

Plant plans to apply for a liquor license. He and his team are also planning to host weekly events such as live music and maker’s markets.

“I have a real passion for working with other small businesses,” said Plant. “We’d like to provide an opportunity for those that don’t have a brick-and-mortar shop to be able to set up at our location and support them.”

Plant is also looking to use the outdoor space to provide more CBD educational opportunities for the community.

“Our customers often rely on us to filter out the inaccurate information that’s out there about the industry,” said Plant. “We want to offer more ways to responsibly educate our community about alternative and natural ways of dealing with things such as stress, anxiety and pain.”