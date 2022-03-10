Carthage College names inaugural business school dean

By
Lauren Anderson
Jim Padilla
Carthage College in Kenosha has named Jim Padilla as the founding dean of its new School of Business and Economics.  Padilla will oversee the launch this fall of the business school, which brings together Carthage’s…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson is an associate editor and covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism.

