Carthage College names inaugural business school dean

Padilla will oversee the launch this fall of the business school, which brings together Carthage's faculty in finance, accounting, business design and innovation, marketing, business and sports management, and economics. Padilla is responsible for designing a distinctive business education program that "expands hands-on learning and paves the way for new programs and partnerships in emerging fields," the college said in an announcement. He has experience with directing new programs, having served as inaugural dean of Loras College's new school of business over the past three-and-a-half years. "Jim Padilla's proven ability to launch and expand programs, make genuine external connections, and lead and collaborate with distinguished faculty make him an outstanding choice for this role," said John Swallow, president of Carthage. "He stood out in a very strong pool of candidates that included current and former college presidents." Carthage conducted a comprehensive search led by a committee of faculty, staff and local business leaders. Presentations by each of the finalists in February were open to the wider campus community. "I am thrilled that Jim will join us in carrying out plans to expand Carthage's reach regionally, serve more students in more programs, and raise the necessary resources to accomplish these goals," Swallow added. Prior to Loras College, Padilla held administrative and faculty positions at Marymount University in Virginia, Tiffin University in Ohio, Grand Valley State University in Michigan and Ball State University in Indiana. His teaching background centers on topics like sports management, law and ethics. He's also worked in insurance, with past clients including SONY Recording, the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, New York Mets, and NFL stars Marshall Faulk, Kurt Warner and Chase Young. "I was drawn to this fantastic opportunity because Carthage's vision aligns really well with my background and priorities," said Padilla. "Consolidating the academic programs under a single umbrella will provide an even more well-rounded business education that positions graduates for success."