Carmen Schools CEO to step down in January

Charter school network launching national search for replacement

By
-
Jennifer Lopez, CEO of Carmen Schools of Science and Technology.

Carmen Schools of Science and Technology, a network of public charter schools in Milwaukee serving 2,200 students, announced Wednesday that Jennifer Lopez, chief executive officer, will resign at the end of January 2024 in order to spend time with her family. A national search will begin this week to identify the charter school network’s next

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display