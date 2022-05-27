California investor buys Oak Creek industrial building for $12.7 million

A California investor has purchased the Capstone Business Center Building at 9875 Stern St. in Oak Creek for $12.7 million.
Built in 2004 by Pewaukee-based Capstone Quadrangle
, the 102,503-square-foot building is currently home to MGS Automation, which leases about half the space in the structure, according to a December 2021 brochure produced by Cushman & Wakefield|Boerke. About 54,005 square feet of leasable space in the building was available at that time.
The seller of the building, CQ Creekside Land, LLC, an affiliate of Quadrangle Development Co., is based out of Deerfield, Illinois.
The buyer is EG Milwaukee Capstone, LLC, of Newport Beach. The LLC does not appear to be affiliated with any other entity. It’s mailing address is a post office box.