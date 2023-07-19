Brookfield-based marketing company acquires Minnesota firm

Brookfield-based Responsory, a multichannel marketing company, announced that it has acquired Chanhassen, Minnesota-based Rocket Man Digital.
Rocket Man Digital is a research firm that uses a proprietary AI/machine-learning platform to provide data-driven marketing solutions.
Jeff Nowak, Rocket Man Digital president and CEO, will join Responsory as vice president of research and content strategy. Nowak will lead Responsory’s research team to implement a proprietary research methodology. He will also oversee content marketing, applying a data-driven strategy to plan and create relevant multimedia content.
“The acquisition reinforces Responsory’s commitment to delivering in-depth B2B and consumer
market research, because it is now layered with Rocket Man Digital’s innovative approach to understanding customer mindsets,” said Grant Johnson, Responsory founder and CEO. “We’re always pushing the boundaries of marketing research to uncover new opportunities, and with Jeff in the driver’s seat, we can help our clients better navigate the complex web of consumer preferences and market trends with data-driven, strategic insights
and content.”
Nowak said adding AI/machine-learning research to Responsory’s direct branding method will help clients accelerate marketing strategies and achieve measurable results.
“We’ve used AI to understand what motivates customers to act for more than 10 years and have fine-tuned this approach as the technology gets better and better,” Nowak said. “We first applied it to content strategy and soon broadened our approach to answer the burning questions marketers couldn’t resolve with traditional research.”