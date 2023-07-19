Brookfield-based marketing company acquires Minnesota firm

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Grant Johnson
Grant Johnson

Brookfield-based Responsory, a multichannel marketing company, announced that it has acquired Chanhassen, Minnesota-based Rocket Man Digital. Rocket Man Digital is a research firm that uses a proprietary AI/machine-learning platform to provide data-driven marketing solutions. Jeff Nowak, Rocket Man Digital president and CEO, will join Responsory as vice president of research and content strategy. Nowak will

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

