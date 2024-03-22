Briohn Building: Building 45 years of growth and impact

Throughout Southeast Wisconsin, the footprint of Briohn Building Corporation is unmistakable.

From urban locations to suburban industrial parks, Briohn’s projects dot the region. This is a testament to the 45 years of dedication to delivering our clients the best design/build construction that defines the company.

It all began humbly at Brian and Cellene Byrne’s kitchen table in 1979 with the assistance of Brian’s cousin, John. Together, they created the name “Briohn” by blending their first names.

Slowly but steadily, Briohn embarked on its journey one project at a time, specializing in the construction and renovation of industrial, office and retail buildings.

Since buying the business from the founders, Nelson and Katy Williams and Breann Mila have continued Briohn’s legacy. Our team has prioritized expanding our customer base, enhancing services, and innovating across the board. The team has continued to expand our office space, including a new public-facing venue to foster client collaboration and community engagement.

The heartbeat of Briohn’s success lies not just in bricks and mortar, but in the enduring relationships we have forged. Many of our dedicated employees have worked here for decades, mirroring the loyalty of our valued clients who have entrusted us with the growth of their businesses.

Many of Briohn’s clients have worked with Briohn on project after project, year after year, often spanning multiple generations.

Over the years, the company has expanded its offerings. In 1997, Briohn expanded by adding Briohn Property Management, becoming stewards of over 4.5 million square feet of industrial space across the Midwest. Then, in 2001, we integrated Briohn Design Group, broadening our expertise to include architecture, structural and civil engineering, interior design, and land development.

The company has transformed dormant parcels into bustling industrial hubs like Pewaukee Woods North, Muskego Commerce Center, Mukwonago Industrial Park, the Lisbon Business Park East, and Pewaukee 16-94 among many others.

Together, we’ve tackled complex projects over the years, finding ways to push ahead with sites impacted by environmental, soil, or zoning challenges, while keeping our clients’ goals on track. To do this, we have prioritized innovation, forging partnerships with stakeholders to turn problems into opportunities for success.

Throughout the journey, our guiding principles have remained unwavering: a steadfast commitment to quality, value, and safety, underpinned by an ethos of integrity. It’s this dedication that has earned us the trust of our clients, our employees, and the communities where we work.

Looking ahead, we are optimistic about the opportunities for collaboration, creativity and problem solving that lie ahead.

As Briohn embarks on the next chapter of its story, the company remains deeply rooted in our community, giving back to causes close to our hearts and ensuring that this legacy of service endures for another 45 years and beyond.

Briohn Building Corporation

3885 N Brookfield Rd #200

Brookfield, WI 53045

briohn.com

262.790.0500