Braeger Auto Group Changes Name to Lake Auto Group!

Braeger Auto Group has announced a name change to Lake Auto Group, effective September 1, 2019. This re-branding begins the next chapter in the company’s long history serving the greater Milwaukee area. Braeger Chevrolet will become Lake Chevrolet and Braeger Ford will become Lake Ford. The company will continue with the same ownership, management and locations-along with the same great customer experience.

Todd Reardon, Chairman of Braeger Company of Wisconsin, released the following statement on Braeger’s name change to Lake Auto Group:

“I’m excited to announce that Braeger Auto Group will officially be known as Lake Auto Group effective September 1. Braeger has a long history of serving the greater Milwaukee community as well as Southeastern Wisconsin, and we’re ready to begin this new chapter as Lake. We’re proud to serve our community and customers and look forward to continuing our heritage of being the Premier Chevrolet and Ford dealerships in Southeastern Wisconsin and Milwaukee. With the same ownership and management team in place, Lake will continue to deliver the same world-class service and satisfaction that residents have come to expect.”