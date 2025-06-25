New dual-degree program equips grads for high-demand health care leadership roles

A new dual-degree program at UW-Milwaukee is designed to cultivate leaders who can adeptly navigate both the clinical and business facets of health care organizations.

The new program – Master of Healthcare Administration and Master of Business Administration – is a joint effort by the College of Health Professions & Sciences and the Lubar College of Business.

“This dual-degree program is a strategic response to the pressing need for versatile leaders in our health care system,” said Kaushal Chari, dean of the Lubar College of Business. “By integrating business and health care education, we’re preparing professionals to tackle the complexities of modern health care delivery.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for medical and health service managers is projected to grow 29% from 2023 to 2033, much faster than the average for all occupations.

“We have brought together two strong accredited degree programs, both with faculty who are practice leaders in their respective fields, allowing graduates to be career ready in 2½ years,” said Kim Litwack, dean of the College of Health Professions & Sciences.

The MHA/MBA program aims to equip graduates with a comprehensive skill set that combines health care administration expertise with robust business acumen.

“If you’re looking to stand out in today’s competitive health care and business world, this is the degree, program director Melissa Armstrong said. “It is only dual MHA-MBA degree in Wisconsin, and it offers a fast track to leadership. You’ll gain the strategic, financial and operational skills needed to excel in both health care administration and business.”

For more information about the MHA/MBA dual-degree program, visit the program page: https://uwm.edu/biomedical-sciences-healthcare-administration/academics/master-of-healthcare-administration-master-of-business-administration/