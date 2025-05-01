Top Floor Announces Acquisition of Concept Co.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin: Effective May 1st, 2025, Top Floor, leading provider of digital marketing for manufacturers, have entered a binding agreement to acquire Concept Co., a marketing agency specializing in branding, growth marketing, technology integration and sales support, to provide an end-to-end solution for their customers.

The purchase of Concept Co., based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, further increases Top Floor’s share in the industrial and manufacturing market. “Over the 13 years I’ve been at Top Floor, we’ve worked to develop a comprehensive lead generation solution for our customers. This acquisition takes it to the next level, empowering manufacturers with a full-circle sales and marketing strategy—from branding and messaging all the way through lead tracking and closed deals” says Justin Kerley, part owner of Top Floor. Justin’s business partner, Chad Spaude, adds “From the initial discussion, it just felt like the perfect fit. The people, the services, the clients all are so similar in makeup, but at the same time, there are no overlaps or redundancies. It just plain and simple makes us better, and that’s always what we’re striving to do.”

Under Top Floor’s leadership team, both companies will operate business-as-usual for the foreseeable future. Concept Co.’s external assets, including website and business profiles, will still be accessible to existing customers and the team. Top Floor will immediately begin to leverage Concept Co.’s processes, technologies, and expertise in brand strategy and marketing automation, to improve both the employee and customer experience. “Over the next six months, Top Floor will redefine our processes internally, and bring a more complete and robust service offering to the marketplace. We aim to be the go-to resource for manufacturers and B2B companies in the industrial space who are looking to integrate sales, marketing, and technology to grow their business.” says Spaude.

Concept Co., which will operate under the name Concept Co: Powered by Top Floor, is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Top Floor. Concept Co. brings its six team members, who have a varied breadth of marketing experience, to the Top Floor team.

About Top Floor

Top Floor develops and executes lead generation strategies for manufacturing and industrial companies. Top Floor’s core services include marketing audits and strategy, ongoing lead generation, and website design and development. Deep knowledge lies in digital marketing tactics, especially search marketing, paid advertising, social media and content strategy.

About Concept Co.

Concept Co. is a B2B digital agency that specializes in growing businesses through digital transformation. Concept Co.’s core competencies include brand strategy, growth marketing, sales solutions, custom website builds, and software integration (CRM, ERP, eCommerce, etc.)

Contact:

Chad Spaude

Owner, Top Floor

262-844-5536

cspaude@topfloortech.com