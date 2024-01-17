Brady Street BID names new executive director

The Brady Street Business Improvement District has named Michael Sander as its new executive director.

Sander succeeds Rachel Taylor, who resigned last year as the executive director of the Brady Street BID.

Sander previously served as executive director of Kids From Wisconsin and before that worked in various roles for Milwaukee Radio Group, Community First Credit Union and Wells Fargo Home Mortgage.

“I am honored and excited to join the Brady Street BID as the executive director,” said Sander. “I believe in the power of collaboration and community-driven initiatives, and I am committed to working together with the businesses and residents of Brady Street to continue building on a thriving and inclusive neighborhood.”

“We are confident that Michael Sander’s appointment as the new executive director will bring fresh perspectives and dynamic leadership to the Brady Street BID,” said Leroy Buth, chair of the Brady Street BID board of directors. “His passion for community development and his dedication to creating a vibrant and welcoming neighborhood make him the perfect fit for this role.”

Sander takes the leadership role as the Brady Street BID is considering the possibility of seeking a closure for a portion of the street to improve safety.