Blessings in a Backpack opens Waukesha office to support its growth

Blessings in a Backpack of Waukesha County, a local affiliate of a national nonprofit food program, has opened a new office in Waukesha.

The office, at 2010 Springdale Road next to Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County’s administrative offices, is the organization’s first physical location.

The program provides food on the weekends for school children who might otherwise go hungry.

The Waukesha affiliate, which has been in operation for eight years, was recently named the fifth national chapter. Longtime nonprofit leader Nancy Major was also recently named its managing director. She previously held executive leadership roles with local and regional affiliates of national nonprofits, including Special Olympics, United Cerebral Palsy, Safe Babies Healthy Families of Waukesha County and Variety-the Children’s Charity of Wisconsin.

The Waukesha Blessing’s program launched in 2012 with 12 volunteers feeding 25 students at one school. The program has grown to more than 50 regular volunteers, distributing over 75,000 bags of food to 2,000 students in Waukesha, Oconomowoc, Sussex, Wales and Hartland during the 2018-’19 school year.

Over the past eight years, the program has raised more than $1.45 million in donations.

The new office location gives Blessings in a Backpack space to meet with volunteers, donors and board members.

“This is a thrilling announcement as it is the first official office location for Blessings in a Backpack of Waukesha County,” Major said. “I look forward to growing our footprint and services throughout the region. We are grateful to Mike Crowley and Habitat for Humanity for their generosity and kindness in providing this office space for us. This partnership will allow for future collaboration at many levels.”