Hourly wages fell as housing, manufacturing and the service industries showed signs of weakness – all considered positives for markets, which look far ahead. Now experts wonder if 2023 has a pause or a pivot in Fed policies. Annex Wealth Management’s Dave Spano and Derek Felske discuss.
Bad News Encourages Markets
-
Looking for a second opinion on your financial plan?
As a fee-only fiduciary, Annex Wealth Management must act in your best interest at all times.
Let's review where you are and where you're headed.