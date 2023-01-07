Logout
Saturday, January 7, 2023
24 F
Milwaukee
Bad News Encourages Markets

Hourly wages fell as housing, manufacturing and the service industries showed signs of weakness – all considered positives for markets, which look far ahead. Now experts wonder if 2023 has a pause or a pivot in Fed policies. Annex Wealth Management’s Dave Spano and Derek Felske discuss.

