Saturday, April 22, 2023
40.7 F
Milwaukee
Awaiting Big Tech Earnings

By Annex Wealth Management

-

Tesla’s stock fell as it indicated it was willing to trade profits for market power. The larger banks showed strength, but many analysts are waiting for earnings reports from a few large tech names. Just a few tech companies have driven the S&P’s surge so far this year. Will their success continue? Annex Wealth Management’s Dave Spano and Derek Felske discuss.

Annex Wealth Management

