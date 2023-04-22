Tesla’s stock fell as it indicated it was willing to trade profits for market power. The larger banks showed strength, but many analysts are waiting for earnings reports from a few large tech names. Just a few tech companies have driven the S&P’s surge so far this year. Will their success continue? Annex Wealth Management’s Dave Spano and Derek Felske discuss.
Awaiting Big Tech Earnings
