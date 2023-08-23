Aug Prep unveils new $49 million elementary school

123,000-square-foot building has dozens of new classrooms, auditorium for entire K-12 campus

By
-
Elementary school students at St. Augustine Preparatory Academy welcome supporters to the school's new building on Tuesday. (Cara Spoto/BizTimes)

Five years after first opening the doors of St. Augustine Preparatory Academy on Milwaukee’s south side, Gus Ramirez former CEO of Waukesha-based Husco International and founder of the Ramirez Family Foundation, stood in the middle of a brand-new stage in a brand-new building on Tuesday morning, to celebrate another major milestone for the growing private

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
