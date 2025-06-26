AJ Bombers to close after 16 years

Downtown Milwaukee burger joint AJ Bombers will shut down later this year after 16 years in business on Water Street.

Operator Benson’s Restaurant Group announced the impending closure Thursday, saying it decided not to renew the bar-restaurant’s lease, which runs through late 2025. AJ Bombers is located on the ground floor of a historic corner building at 1247 N. Water St.

The decision to close AJ Bombers wasn’t easy, said David Marcus, CEO of Benson’s parent company Marcus Investments, but it was “one that made the most business sense for our restaurant group as we look to the future.”

Benson’s has made moves in recent months to expand its catering and events business, securing partnerships with the Milwaukee Athletic Club in downtown Milwaukee and Sandhill Tree Farm in Grafton. It owns several restaurants in addition to AJ Bombers, including Onesto, Blue Bat Kitchen, Smoke Shack and The Edison, all in the Third Ward and The Bridgewater Modern Grill in Bay View. The group was formerly known as Hospitality Democracy and rebranded as Benson’s in 2022 about four years after being acquired by Marcus Investments.

AJ Bombers opened in 2009 as part of the original Hospitality Democracy portfolio built by restaurateurs Angie and Joe Sorge. The restaurant garnered national attention when it won Best Milwaukee Burger on the Travel Channel show “Food Wars” in 2010, defeating another local burger staple Sobelman’s. Since then, the restaurant has drawn both locals and visitors for its burgers, boozy shakes and bombs of peanuts delivered directly to each table.

All current AJ Bombers employees will have the opportunity to transfer to other Benson’s Restaurant Group restaurants upon the closing.

AJ Bombers is planning a series of celebrations in the lead up to its closure in late 2025. Details are yet to be announced.

“Rest assured, for the next few months, we’ll be celebrating in style – expect tributes to our claims to fame, nods to previously retired menu items and so much more,” said Marcus. “While bittersweet, we look forward to giving this historic brand a fitting send off, with the help from the community.”

