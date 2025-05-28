Benson’s Restaurant Group takes over catering, event operations at Sandhill Tree Farm in Grafton

Benson's Restaurant Group
is adding another event venue to its catering portfolio.
The Milwaukee-based hospitality enterprise announced Wednesday that it has assumed full event management and catering operations at Sandhill Tree Farm
in Grafton. The 75-acre property features an early 1900s restored barn, available to rent for weddings, corporate gatherings and other events from May through October.
Sandhill currently has 17 weddings booked for 2025 and those previously contracted events will be honored as planned, according to a news release.
The deal marks another step in Benson's efforts to expand its catering and events division. Earlier this month, the group announced
a similar, multi-year agreement with the Milwaukee Athletic Club
, located at 758 N. Broadway in downtown Milwaukee. Benson’s now oversees all operations for the MAC’s event spaces and ballroom, which are available for public event rentals.
Located at 2323 E. River Road, Sandhill Tree Farm is situated along the Milwaukee River, just west of the Fire Ridge Golf Club and I-43. Half the property is used as a working Fraser fir nursery, offering cut-your-own Christmas trees in November and December.
The site functioned as an agricultural farm for nearly a century before becoming Sandhill Tree Farm. Current owners Jaclyn and Dave Ness
bought the property in 2020 and recently renovated the historic two-story barn. The 250-person venue features a south-facing deck, outdoor terrace, multiple bar options, updated bathrooms, catering kitchen, brides’ room and decorative lighting, according to its website.
[caption id="attachment_613448" align="aligncenter" width="768"]
The barn at Sandhill set up for a wedding. Photo credit: Forte Films[/caption]
“We are excited to serve as the exclusive catering and events partner for Sandhill Tree Farm,” said David Marcus
, CEO of Benson's parent company Marcus Investments
. “This enchanting venue is already a highly desirable wedding location, and we see tremendous potential to expand its use for other memorable events, from corporate gatherings to community celebrations and more.”
Benson’s owns several restaurants in Milwaukee, including Onesto
, Blue Bat Kitchen
, Smoke Shack
and The Edison
, all in the Third Ward, AJ Bombers
on North Water Street downtown and The Bridgewater Modern Grill
in Bay View. The group was formerly known as Hospitality Democracy and rebranded as Benson’s in 2022 about four years after being acquired by Marcus Investments. Since the rebrand, the group has opened two new restaurant locations, The Bridgewater and The Edison, and grown its catering and events division with the MAC and now Sandhill.
