A rejoiceful renovation – members celebrate Milwaukee Athletic Club transformation at gala

More than 500 Milwaukee Athletic Club members and their guests turned out in tuxes and gowns on Saturday night to celebrate the completion of the main portion of the $62 million renovation to the historic building in downtown Milwaukee.

The event, which featured live music and a black-tie gala, gave people a chance to tour the dozens of restored rooms at the 105-year-old building at 758 N. Broadway, from the sprawling ballroom, and its dazzlingly restored crystal chandeliers, to the high-tech golf simulator rooms and refurbished rooftop bar.

“The future is bright for the diverse and growing membership of the MAC in the heart of Milwaukee with a clubhouse that has been worth the wait,” said MAC’s chief operating officer Joe Kurth of the event, adding that club was thrilled to get the chance to share the milestone celebration with its members and team members as it moves into its 140th anniversary year.

The event marked the end of a roughly four-year journey for developers Josh Jeffers of J. Jeffers & Co. and Tony Janowiec of Interstate Development Partners, one that required more than its fair share of pivoting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What had been planned as a 95-room hotel and refurbished athletic club, is now a 54-unit apartment building, where members and apartment dwellers can enjoy all that the club has to offer, from an array of restaurants, services and classes, and visitors can still enjoy drinks at the newly appointed but still retro Elephant Room bar.