A beacon of light: Milwaukee Art Museum illuminates its wings

Hoping to celebrate the cultural significance of its building – now as inseparable from the Milwaukee skyline as the 93-year-old Gas Light Building – the Milwaukee Art Museum on Thursday evening unveiled a new lighting system for the Santiago Calatrava-designed Quadracci Pavilion and its distinctive, movable wing-like brise soleil.

“It’s the shortest day of the year,” said MAM director Marcelle Polednik, noting the winter solstice which falls each year on Dec. 21. “But the good news is tomorrow we start to look forward to spring.”

Speaking in Windhover Hall with the night sky behind her, Polednik, spoke about the significance of light in this season of darkness, and why highlighting the museum’s role as a beacon is so important, especially during troubled times.

“I like to think of that season when we anticipate the summer, the 12 weeks of summer that we get in Milwaukee, as the season of seeking light because that’s really all that we’re doing. We are seeking light from one another, in our traditions and community and in the lighting of our downtown buildings,” Polednik said. “The Quadracci Pavilion has been a beacon of light for this community. It’s been a source of hope and inspiration and joy for Milwaukee since we opened our doors 21 years ago.”

The ability to expand the lighting capabilities of the wings, came as part of $3 million in maintenance and improvements made to various parts of the museum over the pandemic – $2 million from the Windhover Foundation and $1 million from Donna and Donald Baumgartner.

“About four years ago, we started the process of, in a sense, rejuvenating this building in anticipation of the 20th anniversary of the Quadracci Pavilion in 2022. And it was really the vision and the generosity of several individuals who I would like to acknowledge that made all of that work possible,” said Polednik, also acknowledging donors Joel and Caran Quadracci. “We worked on calibrating the HVAC system, replacing ball bearings in the wings and lots of other projects. But the icing on the cake, for us, was really thinking about a way in which we could ensure that the beacon quality of this museum is even brighter. And that’s what tonight is all about – seeing the final flourish if you will.”

A bonus of the new lighting capabilities, Polednik said, was allowing MAM to participate more fully in the city’s downtown lighting efforts.

“As you join us on the bridge, which we’ll do in just a few minutes, please take a look and see that the remainder of our downtown skyscape … is lit in Milwaukee Art Museum blue. So again, the show of solidarity and the show of continuity between the work that we all do together as partners is really clear,” she said.

Beth Weirick, chief executive officer of the downtown Milwaukee business improvement district, who also gave remarks at the event, noted that the city’s lighting program, in addition to delighting residents and visitors, is just one of the ways the city shows community spirit.

“A unified message from the downtown’s landmarks speak volumes of our community’s pride, our strength, and our resiliency. The enhanced lighting capabilities of the Quadracci Pavilion and Burke Brise Soleil will bring further attention to these special moments, and in my humble opinion, they will absolutely enhance the skyline of one of the most beautiful cities and coastlines for the entire world to see,” Weirick said. “So let us celebrate together the end of shorter days and the victory of light over darkness.”