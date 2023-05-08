Logout
Monday, May 8, 2023
50th Episode Special with guest Gibson Smith of Smith Capital Investors
50th Episode Special with guest Gibson Smith of Smith Capital Investors

By Annex Wealth Management

Blaine Disrud and Trevor Nargis welcome guest Gibson Smith of Smith Capital Investors for a 50th Episode special. Strengths include interest rates and returns available in the bond market while tightening money policy, regional bank problems, and tighter credit pose weaknesses. For opportunities, bonds are back while future inflation is a threat.

