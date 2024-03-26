30 years of building, restoring, and renovating Milwaukee structures

JJB Home, named after its owner, Jeffrey James Bartelt, celebrates 30 years of providing stewardship and service to the buildings and residents of SE Wisconsin. After working in the Laborer’s Union, learning from the “Greatest Generation”, Jeff founded his company in 1994 to fill a need in his community: a contractor who does what he says he’s going to do.

Today his business has grown to 22 employees with core values of accountability, stewardship, resolve, abundance, and curiosity guiding the ship.

As a Marine and a Mason Tender, Jeff is no stranger to tough sleddin’.

For years, Jeff and his team focused on essential services like roofing, tuckpointing, stucco, and carpentry. By the early 2000s, offerings broadened to include bathroom and kitchen renovations, as well as custom garage builds. In 2016, with Joe Bartelt, Jeff’s eldest son joining as partner, JJB began focusing on expansion. You can say that trade work runs in the family, as Joe, a fourth-generation carpenter, has every intention of one day passing the baton to his children, Bonnie and Elsie.

The heart of what we do at JJB lies in just “wanting everyone to be happy”. In an industry where egos can be large and accountability can be waning, the Bartelts are dedicated to their employees and clients alike. Joe Bartelt is particularly proud that with over 200 reviews of our work, JJB has a 2% better rating than the happiest place on earth, Disneyworld.

Our employees have a lot to say about what separates JJB from the rest:

“I like the culture, the type of work that we do. At JJB, we really take into consideration what the client’s preference is.” Said lead carpenter, Alex Moezen. “This can at times make the work more complicated, but we cater to the client more than other companies.”

“You get to participate in a company that is improving and evolving its systems at a rapid pace to meet the growing needs of the renovation and homebuilding industry in one of the most challenging times for the renovation industry.” said Spencer Bennaton, project manager.

“Overall commitment to the client. It’s not just about cashing a check.” Allison Sweere, estimator. “The team’s level of detail in communication is impressive and something I haven’t seen with the tradespeople I’ve worked with in the past.”

JJB owns 2 additional companies; METRO R3 and Metalsmoke, allowing us to broaden our offerings to include design work and metal fabrication (respectively). With plans to open a design center/showroom in Oak Creek this year and a Warehouse Dispatch Center in Cedarburg next year, JJB expects to grow to 70 employees by 2026. Continuing to offer total interior and exterior design-build and restoration services along Lake Michigan and into Madison.

Currently, JJB is launching a rebrand from JJB Home Improvements to “JJB Home”. JJB is a recipient of several awards including: 6 categories of Shepherd Express’ Best of Milwaukee and Inc Magazine’s Inc. Regionals (Midwest’s fastest growing companies) placed at #118.

JJB Home

3744 N Booth St

Milwaukee, WI 53212

jjbhome.com

414.217.4779