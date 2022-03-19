$17 million condo project planned for former PyraMax Bank site in West Allis

A developer plans to replace a vacant former bank branch building in West Allis with a $17 million condo development.
The developer, Transit Oriented Development LLC, has submitted a proposal to develop two properties along the south side of West National Avenue, at 8001 W. National—where the former PyraMax Bank
sits and an adjacent lot—into a 36,590 square-foot, five-story building consisting of 43 condos. In that mix would be eight ground-floor townhomes, 23 one-to-two-bedroom units, and 12 “micro-units” that would be between 450-to-600-square feet in size and contain a murphy bed, kitchen, and bathroom.
There would be 27 underground parking spaces, and 10 surface parking spaces, providing at least one parking stall per building unit.
The Plan Commission is slated to consider the conceptual proposal for the project dubbed the "Urban Pioneer Condos" when it meets on Wednesday evening. They are not slated to vote on the plan at that time.
PyraMax Bank closed the branch at 8001 W. National Ave.
at the end of 2019.