$17 million condo project planned for former PyraMax Bank site in West Allis

By
Cara Spoto
-
A rendering gives a sense of what a five-story condo building proposed for the former PyraMax Bank site in West Allis might look like. (Rendering courtesy of the City of West Allis)
A developer plans to replace a vacant former bank branch building in West Allis with a $17 million condo development. The developer, Transit Oriented Development LLC, has submitted a proposal to develop two properties along…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate for the BizTimes. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display